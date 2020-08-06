Edith Earnestine Nelson, 76, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on August 2, 2020, at Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born on November 10, 1943, in Murraysville, WV, daughter of the late Andrew Richard and Crystal Milhoan Hoselton.

Edith had strong faith and commitment to her Lord and Savior and her church family that she cared deeply for at Milhoan Ridge Baptist Church, where she was a charter member. She spent many years as custodian at Hartley Oil Trucking where she made lifelong friends. She never met a stranger.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles L. Nelson; sons, Lee Nelson and John (Rebecca) Nelson; her loving sisters, Marie Williams and Kay Baldwin; brothers, Glen Hoselton and Earlie (Caroline) Hoselton; and her pride and joy, granddaughter, Harlow Nelson. She loved and cared deeply for her many nieces and nephews; she loved them as she did her own children.

In addition to her parents, Andrew and Crystal Hoselton, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Marshall Hoselton and Tom Hoselton.

The family is planning a memorial service at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.

Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of arrangements.