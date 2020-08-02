Patricia Ann (Whitney) Holbert, 88, of Ripley, WV, passed away July 29, 2020 at Conchetta’s Assisted Living, Fairmont, WV, following an extended illness.

She was born February 28, 1932, a daughter of the late Maynard Jack and Agnes (Waddell) Whitney. Her hushand, Sherwood Lee Holbert; brother, Jack and Twila Whitney; sister, Bette Jane and Bradford Gibbs; nephew, Brad “Gibb” Gibbs II and his wife Kerry Lynn Gibbs also preceded her in death.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and yard work and received the beautiful yard award for the month on two separate occasions. She was a former bookkeeper for Shinn Electric and Shook Electric. She retired from the Jackson County Board of Education as the head cafeteria cook at Ripley Elementary School. She was a long time attendee of Epworth United Methodist Church and the Ripley Baptist Temple both in Ripley. She was very active assisting with celebration and bereavement dinners at Epworth U.M. Church. She was a member of the Wally Byam Air stream Caravan Club.

Survivors include her sons, Sherwood P. “Duke” Holbert and his wife Faith Ann of Racine, OH, Stephen Lee Holbert and his wife Cheri of Fairmont, WV; daughter, Cheryl Ann (Holbert) Donohoe and her husband Fred of Ripley, WV; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private with Pastor Rick Perrine of the Ripley Baptist Temple officiating. Entombment will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Cottageville, WV.

Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, Evans, Ravenswood, Mason and New Haven, WV.

