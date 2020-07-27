Alan Duane Johnson, 42, of Mason, WV, passed away July 21, 2020 at his home following a sudden illness.

He was born May 12, 1978, in Gallipolis, OH, a son of the late Alan D. Johnson and Vera Mae (Zuspan) Johnson-McMillion of Middleport, OH.

In addition to his father and best friend Alan, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Chester G. Johnson; maternal grandparents, George & Ernestine Zuspan.

He was a former construction worker and a member of the Christian Brethren Church, Mason, WV. He enjoyed antiques, hunting, fishing, woodworking, cooking and knife making.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his daughters, Aubree Lynn and Olivia Rae Johnson of Hartford; sisters, Nancy C. (Bill) Clendenin of Shade, OH, Tammy (Marty) Cline of Pomeroy, OH, Emily (Jeffrey) Henry of Mason and Carey Porter and Jay Karr of Syracuse, OH; grandmother, Loraine Neff.

Services was 1 p.m. ~ Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV, with Pastor Jason Simpkins officiating. Burial followed in the Zuspan Cemetery, West Columbia, WV. Visitation was Sunday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting: foglesongfuneralhome.com

