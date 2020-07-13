Olivia Winifrede (Libby) Parsons, born November 20, 1946, passed away peacefully at her home on July 8, 2020.

She was a 1964 graduate of South Charleston High School. She worked at Midwest Steel, WV Culture and History and Union Carbide Corporation where she retired from after 20 years service.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and doting over her fur baby, Lilly. She attended Emma Chapel United Methodist Church and enjoyed fellowship with others. Libby never met a stranger. She could strike up a conversation anywhere and everywhere.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George (Wint) and Belle Parsons, her brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Reta Gale Parsons and nephew JR Parsons.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Michele) Clark of Winfield, daughter, Yvette (Wayne) Welling of Ripley, brother, Gary Parsons of South Charleston, three grandchildren, Logan (Rachel) Welling of Morganton, NC, Alyssa Welling of Nashville, TN, and Jacob Clark of Winfield, a niece, Brandilynn (Randy) Nelson, four great nieces and a great nephew as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Friends may call on Saturday, July 11, from 3:00-5:00pm with service at 5:00pm at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the American Cancer Society. Please follow all State and CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com