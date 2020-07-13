Charles C. Casto, 84 of Kentuck, passed away April 1, 2020 in Charleston Memorial Hospital following a short illness.

He was born March 8, 1936 in Kentuck, a son of the late Kenny and Genevieve Casto. He worked construction and was a member of the Local 1085 Union in Parkersburg. He was a member of the Goshen Baptist Church.

Charles is survived by his wife of 64 ½ years, Kathern Counts Casto; a son Charles “David” Casto and his wife Dottie of Kentuck; brothers John Hatcher and Patrick Hatcher; five grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and two step great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sons, Alvin M. Casto and Joseph Louis Casto; brothers, Joseph Kosczuk and Michael Hatcher.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Goshen Baptist Church, Kentuck Rd., Kenna.

Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, is serving the family.

