Edward W. Cozart, 64, of Ripley passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home following a brief illness.

Ed was born July 12, 1955 at Easton Rapids, MI a son of the late Bernard and Thelma Cole Cozart. He would marry his wife Kim Plew Cozart on July 12, 1980. Ed was a jack of all trades who could fix about anything. He was employed by McCoy Supply in Ripley for almost 25 years.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Kim Cozart; sons Joseph Cozart (Jessica) and Allen Cozart (Shelley); daughter Rashell Cozart Edwards; siblings Mary Reno, Sallie Goddard, Suzie Frazier, Jim Cozart and Lori Miller; grandchildren Austin, Jacob, Blake, Alexis, Mikayla and Naveah; stepgrandchildren Kate-Lynn Hartley and Derek Hartley; Brothers-in-law Kurt Plew (Nancy) and Ken Plew (Debra); sister-in-law Kay Morgan (Mark). He is also survived by Joseph Moore who was like a son to him.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his mother and father in law Paula and Ronald Plew.

A memorial service to celebrate Ed’s life will be 2p.m. Tuesday, July 7th at Victory Church. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time time of the service. In light of the COVID-19 virus and for everyone’s safety mask will be required at the service. If you would need any further details or information about the service you can call or text the family at 304-514-2127.