George W. Mullins, 75, of Cottageville, WV, entered the gates of Heaven and into the arms of Jesus on June 27, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born to John L. and Lucille (Michelinie) Mullins on October 13, 1944 in Ronceverte, WV, and grew up in Cross Lanes, WV. He was a 1962 graduate of Nitro High School. He served as the Director of Bank Supervision with the WV Division of Banking (now known as the WV Division of Financial Institutions), and retired in 1999 after 34 years of service.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Cindy Mullins Coates, sister and brother-in-law JoAnn and Bob Barker, brothers John L. Mullins Jr and Thomas L. Mullins, and special nephews Tom Barker and Spencer Wheeler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Clara (Tinney) Mullins; son Bill Mullins and wife Sandy of Concord, NC, twin daughters Cheryl (Mullins) Waddell and husband Sanford of Kenly, NC and Cheri (Mullins) Austin and husband Del of Clayton, NC; grandchildren Haley Mullins of Waldorf, MD and Devin Mullins of Boone, NC; father and mother-in-law George and Vera (Ayers) Tinney of Bridgeport, WV; sister and brother-in-law Sharon (Tinney) and John Fernandez of Bridgeport, WV and several other nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends.

He was a member of the Parchment Valley Baptist Church in Ripley, WV where he served as a past Deacon and Sound Technician for over 13 years. He was a devoted and loving husband, a proud father and grandfather, but most importantly, a faithful Christian and follower of Jesus Christ. He and his wife served as Youth leaders of the church and in the community for several years. Together with the youth, he helped design and build the church prayer garden. George never met a stranger and loved chatting with people wherever he went. He loved camping, gardening, mowing grass, flying and spending time with his wife and loving fur babies, Daisy Mae and Sassy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him dearly.

Friends and family may pay their respects during the visitation at the Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, WV on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home with Pastor Herman Robinson and Debbie Higginbotham officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.

Contributions can be made in George’s honor and memory to Hospice of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387 or the Parchment Valley Baptist Church, 1883 Ripley Rd., Ripley, WV 25271

