ames Morris Eubank, Jr., 88, of Ravenswood, WV passed away on June 9, 2020 at the Ravenswood Care Center.

He was born on February 17, 1932 in Kaymoor, WV, son of the late James Morris Eubank, Sr. and Elizabeth Camden-Eubank.

James was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ravenswood; Ashton Lodge #12 AF & AM; and Steelworkers Local Union #5668. He retired after 35 years of service with Kaiser Aluminum and Ravenswood Aluminum. He enjoyed anything related to WV and coal mining history with special interest in his hometown area of Fayette county. His lifelong love of sports included being a member of the Kaiser-sponsored softball team the ‘Untouchables’, coaching little league baseball, and following WVU and Marshall University sports. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

James is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mona Burgess Eubank; children, James Michael (Cris) Eubank, Elizabeth Lynn Stone (Mike Moran), and Stephen Scott Eubank; grandson, Justin Lee Winter (Lacee Arms); great granddaughter, Memphis Rain Winter; and loved-like-great-granddaughters, Kenzie and Kadence.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Eubank, and sisters Hilda Dempsey, Helen King, and Joyce Holcomb.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ravenswood Care Center, as well as Dr. Arif Malik and Nurse Practitioner Lilly Hill for their continued care over the years.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ravenswood Cemetery with Reverend Toby Wagoner officiating. Graveside Rites will be provided by Ashton Lodge #12 AF & AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist EndZone Celebration, 215 Ann Street, Ravenswood, WV 26164.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.