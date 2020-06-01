George Julius Theiss passed away in Charleston, WV, on May 28, 2020, being held by the love of his life, Sherry Hellyer.

George was born September 28, 1936, in Meigs County, Ohio, and was the only child to the late Norman Julius Theiss and the late Eva Hamm Theiss of Racine, Ohio.

George drove many miles throughout his life. He started his journey at 16 years old when he graduated high school as a cattle driver. His dream however, was to drive a big rig. By the time he was 40, he had driven through every state besides Hawaii and Alaska. At the age of 57, Kandy (his daughter) set him up with a blind date with Sherry. From then on, they spent every minute together and visited the last two states he’d never seen. George was like a walking road map, and there was never a time he was lost. Many years after retirement, he shifted gears and found a new love, his two cats Cinderella and Chloe. There was never a time he didn’t share what he had on his plate with them. George also had a passion for Bluegrass music and the Grand Ole Opry. Sherry and George spent the last 26 years of his life together. They traveled many miles and explored the United States together. Even though his body ran out of fuel, every bend and turn in the road led him to the life he lived with the woman he loved.

George was the father of 5 children, Karla Theiss-Newbanks, Belpre, Ohio; Kandy Theiss-Wilson (Bill Padden), Vienna, WV; Keith Theiss (Patti Theiss), Ironton, Ohio; Kelly Theiss (Jean Ganalis), Harrison, Maine; Kerri Theiss-Bell, Marietta, Ohio; 4 stepchildren, Jerry Braniff (Kimiko Braniff), South Korea; Cindy Lea Rutan, Ravenswood, WV; Lisa Sue Hendrickson, Ripley, WV; and J.R. (Phil Walker), Ravenswood, WV; special granddaughters, Amanda Holman and Savana Casto; 22 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; and 2 cats, Chloe and Cinderella.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Eva Theiss; grandparents, Julius and Katie Theiss, and Jon Hamm and Blanch Holter-Hamm; and grandchildren, Sheranda Hall, Shannon Newbanks, and Barry Theiss.

A family visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11:00 am at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with a memorial service to follow.