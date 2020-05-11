Stephan “Steve” D. Morgan, 62, of Sandyville passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home following an extended illness.

He was born March 31, 1958 at Ripley, a son of the late Robert Lee Morgan Sr. and Pauline Dare Braniff Syruws. Steve worked in the oil fields for many years and loved to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pam Sypolt Morgan; daughter Tori McGrew and husband Mike of Sandyville; brother Robert Morgan Jr. of Ravenswood; sister Ramona Morgan of Augusta, GA; stepfather Sam Syruws of Terra Alta and niece Jessie Morgan of Evans. He is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

A funeral service to celebrate Steve’s life will be 2p.m. Tuesday, May 12th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rick Snyder officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery, Sandyville. The family would to extend a special thank you to Hospice nurses Sharon, Stephanie and Tina for their care of Steve. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.