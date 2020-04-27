Dessil Mae Slaughter, 83 of Kenna, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, due to complications of the COVID 19 Virus.

She was born December 30, 1936 in Given, WV, a daughter of the late Cecil B Reed and Gladys Hill Reed. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William L. “Bill” Slaughter; brothers Ernest Reed, Dencil Reed and Rex Reed.

She is survived by her sisters Ella Jane Cochran of Kenna, WV and Margaret Boggess of Ripley, WV along with many nieces and nephews.

Dessil had been a resident of Eldercare in Ripley for 14 years and was unable to speak, but today she is shouting!

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty, WV with Rev Mike Miller officiating. The family asks all who attend to practice the guidelines set forth by the CDC.

Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley is serving the family.

