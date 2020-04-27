Audra Mae (Dillon) Fisher, 92, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. After suffering a severe stroke on March 6, 2020, Audra had been transferred to Eldercare of Ripley for rehabilitation, where she resided until contracting the COVID-19 virus.

She was born on March 18, 1928, in Sandyville, WV, to parents Sarah Alice Rake and Harvey Elam Dillon. She was raised by her mother and uncle, George Rake, on Big Lick Road.

Audra loved her family and would do anything within her means for them. She enjoyed gardening and sewing. She was also an avid music lover. Audra was known for her quick wit, loving heart, and compassionate spirit.

She is survived by her three daughters: Beatrice (Susie) Butler, Judy Rector (Charles), and Dianna Carmichael (Clair); 10 grandchildren, Keith Kerns, Doug Kerns (Darla), John Kerns (Angie), Brenda Morgan (Mike), Alice Pitt (Will), Crissy Butler-Lavigne (Jon), Stacey Spencer (Keith), Rob Carmichael (Dorcus), Tammy McColl (Martin), and Bryan Carmichael; 31 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are two half-siblings Ed Dillon and Chris Lane.

Preceding Audra in death were her parents; two sisters Beatrice Pittman, Edna Davis; nine half-siblings Mary Braniff, Coral Small, Lalia Hoschar, Barbara Slusher, Ila Petty, Keith Dillon, Gail Dillon, Cheryl Pence, David Dillon; and grandson Jerry Butler.

There will be a private graveside service at Ravenswood Cemetery with Reverend Enoch Pursley officiating on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.