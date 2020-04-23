Danny Allen Profitt, 70, of Kenna, WV, passed away April 16, 2020 at his home following a brief illness.

He was born August 8, 1949, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Herman and Irene (Jenkins) Profitt. His daughter Pamela Profitt also preceded him in death.

He was a retired welder from the Stamping Plant, South Charleston, WV. He was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Survivors include his wife Lynn Donna (Hill) Profitt; sons, Danny A. Profitt Jr. of Ripley, Michael (Shannon) Profitt of Kenna and step-son, Christopher (Barbara) Slack of Leon; brothers, Gary Profitt of Sissonville and Roger Profitt of Dunbar; grandchildren Savannah Beavler, Kaden and Ashlynne Profitt and Eric and Curtis Slack; great- grandson, Gunner Beavler.

Service was held at 2 p.m. ~ Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Alan Owens officiating. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com