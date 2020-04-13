Margaret Vivian (Wright) Weaver, 89, of Millwood, WV, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in the Ravenswood Village following an extended illness.

She was born January 22, 1931, in Pound, VA, a daughter of the late Clarence Willard and Alta (Mullins) Wright. Her husband, Percy Weaver Jr.; brothers, Henry, Clarence, Clyde and Larry Wright also preceded her in death.

She was a L.P.N in Virginia and was retired from Jackson General Hospital as a Physical Therapist Assistant with 15 years of service. She was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed spending time with family and cooking. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, R. Douglas Chapter # 15 Ravenswood.

Survivors include her sons, Steve Conley and his wife Pat Isaacs of Richmond, VA and Shawn W. (Connie) Weaver of Philippi, WV; daughter, Constance “Connie” Fisher and her husband Donny of Cottageville; brothers, Emory Wright of Lebanon, VA and John Wright of Punta Gorda, FL; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. ~ Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Jackson County Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cottageville, WV, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating.

Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV.

