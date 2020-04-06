Danny Lee Westfall, 67 of Leroy, passed away April3, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital following a short illness.

He was born May 9, 1952 at Statts Mill, WV, a son of the late Elwood Westfall and the late Dorothy Casto Westfall Reed. He worked operating Heavy Equipment for Facemyer Lumber Company and loved working in the outdoors.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen.

He is survived by daughters, Jennifer (Donnie) O’Brien and Brandy (Rex) Compston; brothers Donnie Westfall and Randy Westfall; sister Sue Bowman and grandchildren Zachary Lewis, Isaac O’Brien and Theodore Compston along with several aunts and uncles.

Due to the concerns with the COVID 19 Pandemic, the family will be holding private services with the burial in the Fairview Cemetery at Leroy. Waybright Funeral Home is serving the family.

