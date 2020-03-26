William Paul Rogers, 88, of Gay, WV passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville following a short illness.

He was born March 30, 1931 to parents William Dorsa and Edith Thomas Rogers. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was Korean War Veteran. Following his service in the Army he was a truck driver for the Teamsters where he would retire after many years of service.

He is survived by his children Paula Cale (Fred) of Spencer, Jo Ann Morris (Tom) of Statts Mill, Stephen Rogers (Joyce) of Spencer, William Lee Rogers (Carla) of Sennecaville, OH, and Karen Rogers of Wake Forest, NC; Brother Arthur “Butch” Rogers (Madeline) of Gay. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Buck” Rogers; sisters Ruth Ann Anderson and Ellen Morris. He was also preceded in death by one grandchild.

In light of recent events with COVID-19 all services will be private.