L. Arlene (Bailes) Wiseman, 93, of Evans, WV, passed away March 25, 2020 in Eldercare Health & Rehabilitation, Ripley, WV, following an extended illness.

She was born November 1, 1926, in Bellburn, WV, a daughter of the late Lawrence Edward and Eva Virginia (O’dell) Bailes. Her husband Joseph Lee Wiseman; grandson, Nic Wiseman: brothers, Robert and Gerald “Jack” Bailes: sisters, Geraldine Amick and Lelia Dooley preceded her in death.

She was a former teachers aid at Ripley Elementary and a preschool teacher at Open Bible Church, Ripley, WV. She was a bookkeeper for Lee & Mack Associates and a member of Praise Cathedral Church, Ravenswood, WV. Arlene, was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter # 17 Ripley, WV. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren building blanket tents.

Survivors include her son, Jeffrey Scott Wiseman and Amy of Reidsville, N.C.: daughter, Rebecca Evalene Bartram and Allan of Evans; brother, William Bailes of Hurricane; sister, Linda Willis of Summersville; grandchildren, A.J. (Elizabeth) Covell, Tyler Bruce (Megan) Wiseman, Evalene Mae (Teraun) Marcus, Evan (Ashley) Bartram: great grandchildren, Brock Lynch, Lilli, Dominic Lee and Declan Wiseman.

Services will be private. Burial will be in the Otterbein Cemetery, Evans, WV.

