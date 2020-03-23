Doris Lilly Samples Sizemore, 88 of Cottageville, WV passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Doris loved holidays and family gatherings. Any chance to spend time with her family was of upmost importance to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing meals big enough to feed an entire army. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Doris was born to Raymond L. Samples and Janet Alberta Samples in Corton, West Virginia in 1931.

Doris worked as a teachers’ aide when the family moved to Jackson County in 1960. She then worked for Dr. James T. Hughes for 28 years before she retired. Doris was a 50+ member of Cottageville United Methodist Church.

Doris is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ned Zander Sizemore of Cottageville, WV; son Kim A. Sizemore (Stephanie Jan ) of Cottageville, WV; son-in law David A. Mossor of Cottageville, WV, granddaughter Christina S. Sizemore of Cottageville, WV; 2 grandsons Matthew J. Sizemore (Tabitha D. ) of Cottageville, WV and Nicholas D. Mossor (Kathryn M. ) of Charleston, WV; plus 2 great grandchildren Zander E. Sizemore (6) and Sophia M. Mossor (2). Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye.

Sister Norma Lee Samples Miller (Noel) of Ormond Beach, FL; sister Brenda Irene Samples Hall (Warren) of Clendenin, WV; brother Kenneth Dewayne Samples (Connie) of Bolt, WV; brother Raymond Keith Samples (Kristine) of Norton, Ohio; and sister-in-law Charlotte Samples of Birch River, WV. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Doris was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Penny Lee Sizemore Mossor of Cottageville, WV ; parents Raymond L. and Janet Alberta Samples of Corton, WV; brother Lowell Stanton Samples of Birch River, WV; brother Donald Ray Samples (Violet) of Marshallville, OH; and sister Shirley Ann Samples McCue (Bill) of Massillon, OH.

Doris left strict instructions for her husband, son, and grandchildren to celebrate her life lived well and to carry on in her absence. “Enough said” was the line she used to notify of her final decision to which no one argued. Love lives on as Doris (Mammaw to many) will always be in our hearts.

Because of the pandemic, we appreciate the love and support through calls and texts as the family is keeping social interaction to a minimum. The immediate family will have a small inhouse service led by Pastor Vera Archer and a Eulogy will be delivered on a Facebook Video on Sunday, March 22, 2020 after the 3:00 p.m. service. A Celebration of Life Picnic will be scheduled at a later date. Waybright Funeral Home will handle the crematory services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cottageville United Methodist Church- Please Mark: Church Only: P.O. Box 177, Cottageville, WV 25239.