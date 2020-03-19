William “Bill” Mancari passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born on April 4, 1929 in Springton, WV, the son of, James Vincenzo and Fanny Frances (Caves) Mancari.

Bill leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Delores Ann Mancari. He also leaves behind a son, Tony (Laura) Mancari of Virginia, a daughter, Debra Tabor of Millwood, WV, grandsons, Stephen (Jana) Tabor of Millwood, WV, Jeffrey (Alicia) Tabor of Leroy, WV, great-grandchildren, Rylin, Braylin, Braxton, Parker, and Paisley Tabor. Surviving brothers are Joseph (Thelma) and Sammy (Sue) Mancari, sister-in-law, DeLisle Mancari, father-in-law, (friend and golf partner) for many years, Ray Porter of KY, brothers-in-law, Charlie (Nita) Porter and Dwight Porter of KY, and sister-in-law, Mary (Bobby) Manley of NC. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Bill served in the United States Marine Corps, retiring as a GySgt after 20 years of service. He also retired from Kaiser Aluminum Chemical Corp. and Century Aluminum. Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church, Ravenswood, WV, a member and Past Master of Ashton Lodge #12 A.F.& A.M.,a member of R. Douglas Chapter #15 O.E.S. and Past Commander of Dowell Commandery #28 of Ravenswood, WV. Bill was an avid golfer and former board member of Greenhills Country Club.

Preceded in death by his parents, James V. and Frannie F. Mancari, brothers, Frank (Peggy), Henry (Louise), Tom (Dora), James, Freddie (Norma), and Tony Mancari, sisters, Mary Chevelier (Bill) and Anna Mancari, and mother-in-law, Thelma Porter.

A special “thank you” from Bill’s family to: Ravenswood Village, Camden Clark Medical Center and Amedysis Hospice for all their comfort and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s memory, may be made to Operation Jackson County Veterans, 105 N Court Street, Ripley, WV 25271 or Jackson County Hunting for Hero’s, C/O Frank Miller, Parchment Valley Conference Center, 1715 Lower Parchment Valley Road, Ripley, WV 25271.

In keeping with Bill’s wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service is being planned for the spring...

Condolences may be expressed to the Mancari family