Henry Edward Lanham, 92 of Romance, Jackson County, passed away March 16, 2020 at home following a long illness.

He was born December 12, 1927 in Romance, WV, a son of the late W. R. and Anna Estiline Parsons Lanham. Henry served his country as an Army Veteran of World War II. He retired as a Maintenance Supervisor at Union Carbide Corp. with 41 years of service. He was a member of the Ripley Masonic Lodge #16 AF and AM, Scottish Rite Bodies in Charleston, York Rite Bodies in Ravenswood, Nemesis Temple in Parkersburg, Order of the Eastern Star in Ripley and I.O.O.F. Kanawha Lodge #25 and the Sissonville VFW Post. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Advent Christian Church in Romance. Henry loved God, Family and Farm.

He is survived by his children Henry “Boob” (Lisa) Lanham, Anna Bee (Kevin) Widder and George (Cheryl) Goggins; brother Denver (Linda) Lanham; grandchildren Hank (Kristi) Goggins, Amanda (Tyler) Burton, Sarah Lanham, Jennifer (Jon) Adams and Adam and Allyson Widder; great grandchildren Bryson Collins, Jesse, Issac and Micah Burton, Lauren, Lilly and Grace Goggins and many nieces and nephews whom were all special.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Wanda Keffer Lanham; brothers Jesse Lanham Sr., Havard Lanham, Roy Lanham and William “Bill” Lanham and sisters Opal Siders and Sybil Simmons.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Darrin Wines officiating. Entombment will be in the Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum, where Masonic Rites will be presented. A time of visitation with the family will be on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.

