Gertrude Mary (Klinkhamer) Brown, 102, of Ravenswood, WV, went to join her husband Max of sixty years on March 5, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.

She was born September 25, 1917, in Elizabeth, PA, a daughter of the late George Henry and Josephine (Fagan) Klinkhammer. Her daughters, Marsha Jo Wallace, Hollie Marie Snyder, brother, Joseph Klinkhammer and a sister Martha Garber preceded her in death.

She was the former co-owner and operator of a convenience store in Neville Island, PA. Gertrude ran the store and Max worked in the shipyards at Dravo. After World War II they moved to West Virginia and ran a farm in Millwood and later had a dairy farm in New England, WV. Gertrude was a former employee of W.T. Grants for 15 years. Gertrude was a published poet in several books and newspapers.

Survivors include her granddaughter Jodie M. (Snyder) Wells and her husband David of New Iberia, LA; great-granddaughter, Kaitlin E. Comeaux of Monroe, LA; son in law, Roger Snyder of New Iberia, LA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. ~ Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the St. Matthews Catholic Church, Ravenswood, WV, with Father Pen, officiating. Burial will follow in the Ravenswood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV.

My Last Goodbye

By Gertrude M. Brown

I don’t want anyone to mourn when I say my last goodbye.

I don’t want to see tears in your eyes.

I’ve lived long and can’t be late.

St. Peter’s waiting at the gate.

I hope God looks down and lets me in.

Even if my soul shows signs of sin,

All I ask you, is to pray for me.

I, likewise, will pray for thee.

Now I ask you to love each other,

For you have all lost a mother,

That loves you with all her heart,

But now it’s time we have to part.