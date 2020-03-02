Grant Skeen, 80 of Ripley, passed away February 27, 2020 at Ravenswood Village Care Center.

Grant was born May 9, 1939 in Gay, WV, a son of the late Claude and Regina Brotherton Skeen. He was a 1957 graduate of Ripley High School where he played various sports. He served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from Ravenswood Aluminum, formerly Kaiser Aluminum, with 32 years of service. Grant enjoyed golfing and attending all the sporting events at Ripley High School. He was a parishioner of the St. Matthew Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Grace Gonzales Skeen; daughters Alicia Ann Skeen and Deanna Skeen Hines; grandchildren Brocton Skeen, Colton Skeen, Evan Skeen and Mark Parsons; brothers Gary (Brenda) Skeen and Kent (Patty) Skeen; sisters Geraldine Counts, Sandra (Chris) Winters, Gale (Anthony) Carodillano and Tammy (Rick) Hardman.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Skeen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the St. Matthew Catholic Church, Ravenswood with Father Pen presiding. Entombment will be in the Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. Friends may call on the family from 5 to 7:30 pm with a Rosary Service at 7:30 on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

