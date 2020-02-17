Mary “Colleen” Murray, 85, of Ripley, West Virginia, passed peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020. Colleen was born on December 31, 1934, the daughter of Lossie V. and Florence Copley Ellis in the small community of Henlawson, West Virginia. She resided there until moving to Ripley to complete her high school education. She was a proud 1953 graduate of Ripley High School, marching in front of the band as a Viking majorette.

On May 23, 1953, Colleen and Charles Robert “Bob” Murray married and set out across the United States to Washington state as directed by the U.S. Air Force. Immediately following completion of this commitment, the Murrays moved to Huntington for Bob to complete his education. While there, they started their family and had two sons. Upon Bob’s graduation, the family moved to Michigan and next to Wisconsin, enjoying their lives and collecting friends along the way. A move to Meridian, Mississippi for Bob’s career gave Colleen a love for the South and taught her how to play bridge. Again, Bob’s work called, this time to the nation’s capital and she and the boys packed and experienced yet another culture. The Murrays returned to West Virginia in 1970 and in 1971 two boys became three. Their many West Virginia homes were: Ripley, Charleston, Culloden, Spencer and Elizabeth. Following the loss of her beloved husband in 1990, Colleen found much joy in spending time with her grandchildren. Since 2009 she has made her home with her son, Bob and his wife, Janet.

Colleen is survived by her special friend and companion, Charles Poling; her sons and wives, Bob (Janet) and Russ (Monica); grandchildren, Katie (Nate Ogle), Matt, Cade, Laina and Cole; step-grandchildren, Easton, Beckett, Mallory and Hudson; great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Henry (Hank); her nieces, Monica Ellis Mullins and Peggy Ellis Rose; nephew, Jeff Ellis; sister-in-law, Betty Casto Ellis and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her beloved middle son, Richard “Rick” Murray in 1976 and her only and much-loved brother, Lossie Ellis Jr. in 2004.

Funeral services will be conducted at Casto Funeral Home in Evans, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Claire Butler officiating. Visitation will occur from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private family interment will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com