Jody Allen Browning, 54, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2020, at his home.

He was born on February 5, 1966, in Ripley, WV, the son of Jerry and Sherry Browning of Ravenswood.

Jody was a 1984 graduate of Ravenswood High School. He coached midget league football for several years at Ravenswood. He was also a crew member of Coty Giles Racing Team. He enjoyed reenacting with the 17th Virginia Company F Group. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed going to the mountains with his buddies, Jeff and Charlie. He worked for the WV Department of Highways for 12 years and he enjoyed working with the Medina crew.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Heather Browning; children, all their fur babies; mother, Sherry Browning; sisters, Sandy (Scott) Kiser and Becky (David Eric) Dixon; nieces and nephews, Ashley (Josh) Pape, Jacob Mullins, Jenny Dixon, James Dixon; and godson, Coty Giles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Browning.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. A private family interment will be held in Ravenswood Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.