Carroll Dale Moore, 87, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on February 12, 2020, at Ravenswood Village.

He was born on April 1, 1932, in Jackson County, WV, son of the late Clarence E. and Georgia Bonnett Moore.

Carroll attended the Medina Community Church. He was a member of the Junior Order of American Mechanics and United Steelworkers Local 5668 in Ravenswood. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood as a Millwright.

He is survived by his children, Roger (Jaynie) Moore, and Ricky (Carole) Moore, all of Ravenswood, and Mary (Ron) Amos of Elizabeth, WV; 2 brothers, Clair (Dorothy) Moore and Larry (Sara) Moore; sister, Lucille (Eli) Eliopulos; grandchildren, Dorie, James, John, T.J., Ali, Ian, Jeremy, Josh and Jacob; great grandchildren, Dalton, Kali, Makayla, Austin, Jenna, Chase, Kinzie, Maci, Tori, Evie, Branson, Lincoln, Dillon and Colton; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois V. Moore; and an infant son, Randall.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2:00 pm with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the Medina Community Church with Reverend Bud McVey officiating. Burial will follow in Independence Cemetery in Sandyville.

Friends may visit the family at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood on Friday, February 14, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

The family would like to thank the Ravenswood Village for all their compassion and kindness.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.