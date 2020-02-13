Beautiful Wife, Loving Mother and Cherished Maw Maw

Brenda Jane Weese, 77 years of age, of Cottageville WV; passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. She was a 1960 graduate of Gauley Bridge High School. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, camping, traveling and spending time with family, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, cherished mother and adored Maw Maw. “To Know her was to love her”

Brenda was born on September 29, 1942 in Summersville, WV to late James (Pepper) Homer Martin and Rosalie (Legg) Martin of Falls View, WV. She is the eldest of five children, two preceded her in death, James Homer Martin Jr. and Judith Harvey.

Brenda is survived by her husband, high school sweetheart and best friend of 62 years Larry Bruce Weese Sr. and five children were born from this union. Three Sons: Larry Weese Jr. and wife Michaelle Weese, Craig Weese and wife Eulah Jean Weese, Brent Weese and wife Laurie Weese. Two Daughters: Debbie Kestner and husband Dale Kestner, Stephney Pettry and husband Scott Pettry; Twelve grandchildren: Tamela Martin, Mara Bailey, Dale Kestner, Larry Weese III, Richard Kestner, Tara Winfrey, Nicole Weese, Christopher Weese, Andrea Weese, Kody Weese, Alyssa Pettry and Andrew Pettry; Twelve great grandchildren, Gabrielle Weese, Rylie Martin, McKenzie Bailey, Colton Winfrey, Braylee Weese, Khloe Kestner, William Bailey, Dale Kestner Jr., Abby Kestner, Delanie Martin, Aiden Weese, Arabella Kestner and adopted family Norma Gray. Along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Matt Ash and Rev. Herman Robinson officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.