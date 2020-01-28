John Timothy “Tim” Snyder, 64 of Sandyville, passed away January 24, 2020 at home following a long illness.

He was born May 21, 1955 in Charleston, a son of the late Carl Ray and Mary Frances Tolley Snyder. Tim enjoyed riding motorcycles and going to the mountains. His family was important to him and he loved them all very much.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Buckner Snyder; daughter Lindsey Southall; son Jonathan (Misty) Snyder; brothers Tony ( Bev) Snyder, Ronnie (Pat) Snyder; sisters Chris (Russ) Fulk and Cathy (Joe) Pitts; grandchildren Bailey (Aaron Parsons) Southall, Madison Snyder and Paisley Snyder.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Richard Rhodes officiating. Burial will be in the Independence Cemetery, Sandyville. Friends may call on the family from 11 am until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

