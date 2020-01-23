Vernon Carroll Benson, 81, of Ripley, WV, died peacefully January 20, 2020 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Vernon was born January 8, 1939 in Ripley, WV. He was the youngest son of Clarence Hampton and Ethel May (Balser) Benson. He was preceded in death by brothers, Carl, Raymond and Kenneth Benson and sister, Viola McMahan; and granddaughter Christina Benson.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Margaret Ann (Lockhart) Benson; his children, V. Christopher (Brenda) Benson of Ravenswood, WV, Eric R. (Tina) Benson of Ripley, WV, James C. (Casey) Benson of Huntington, WV, and Jordan and David Benson both of Ripley, WV, Rhonda J. (Eric) Curfman of Elizabeth, WV, and Victoria L. Benson of New Matamoras, OH; brothers Ralph Benson of Ripley, WV and Lawrence Benson of Michigan; and his sister, Helen Thomas of Ravenswood, WV; grandchildren Christopher, Carrie, Ty and Jace; great-grandchildren, Ariel, Elijah, Abbigail and Hunter; great-great grandchildren Wrenley and Exodus.

He served his country and was honorably discharged from the US Army Reserves. His talents included farming, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family and beloved pets. He was a retired glassworker from the former Owens- Illinois in Vienna, WV. He was active in the community, serving GOD at Lowdell United Methodist Church as well as opening his home to over 20 children working with Action Youth Care, a foster care agency.

The Funeral service will be held 1pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Lowdell United Methodist Church, Rockport WV with Reverend Phil Dent officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 11am-1pm. Burial will follow in the Pond Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard.

Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV