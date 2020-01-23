Donald Eugene Williams Sr., 72 of Ripley, passed away January 21, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital following a long illness.

He was born May 21, 1947 in Coldwater, Michigan, a son of the late Esta E. and Gertrude Marie Williams. He was a Long Haul Trucker and loved to mow grass, ride Harley Davidson’s and Four Wheelers.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Virginia Lewis Williams; sons Gary Williams and Donald Williams Jr.; step son Darrin Cooper; daughters Laurie Williams, Terry Lynn Williams and Shelia Williams; brothers Rick Williams and Jerry Williams; sisters Jeanine Williams, Ethelyn Covey and Sherry Williams. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be 12 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Aaron Melhorn officiating. Burial will be in the Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley. Friends may call from 10 am until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com