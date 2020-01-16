Lakin Walker, 76, of Ripley went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Lakin was born at Elkview, WV on February 15, 1943 to the late Harold “Shorty” Walker and Elva Payne Walker. Lakin graduated from Ripley High School in 1961. He worked 28 years for Braniff Airlines. He operated heavy equipment for about 3 or 4 years and spent 20 years in Gatlinburg, TN mostly building houses.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years Brenda Fields Walker; son Paul L. Walker of Tennessee; daughter Annette L. Wesnofske of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Matthew P. Walker, Branson Davis, Zachary and Anna Wesnofske of Tennessee; brother, James of Ripley. He i also survived by stepchildren Tammy Cranfield (Bobby), Tina Childers (Brian), and John Sargent.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Keith, who passed away in 1961.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Mike Tolley officiating. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Parsons Cemetery, Gay, WV. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com