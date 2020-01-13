Roxie Mae Stephens Metz, 91, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away January 10, 2020, at The Ravenswood Care Center.

She was born, September 20, 1928 in Newell, WV, Hancock County, a daughter of the late William Gillespie and Margaret McCauley Stephens.

Out of high school she got a business certificate and worked at City Hospital in East Liverpool, Ohio, for the director of nursing.

Our mom met our dad and they were married in 1954. They later moved to Ravenswood, WV where they raised their three daughters. In Ravenswood, Roxie was a volunteer at North Elementary School, now Henry J. Kaiser. She also volunteered with the Ravenswood Band Boosters. Roxie was a member of Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post 6669, Ravenswood and also enjoyed going to the Ravenswood Senior Citizens where she participated in the ceramic classes. She enjoyed going on the senior trips and making people laugh.

Roxie was a member of The North United Methodist Church in Ravenswood and participated in various church functions, especially decorating the church for Christmas.

Our Mom spoke her mind, she loved life, she loved God, and prayed every day. She loved meeting new people, and she could carry on a conversation with anyone. She loved her family, such a wonderful inspiration, she was and who will be sadly missed by family and friends... Love You Mom. A special thank you to Jackson General Hospital and Hospice of Charleston and a very special thank you to Ravenswood Care Center for their care of our mother.

Sadly missed by her three daughters, Kristen Cavender, Karen Corns, and Barbara Butcher. Her grandchildren, Brian Cavender, Courtney Cavender, Derek Cavender (Melissa), Kara Edgens (Derek), Jarred Butcher and Lance Corns; and great grandchildren, Karlee, Cooper, Kenlee, Dylan, Charlie, Conner, Cami, Charli, Mya, and Jace also survive.

Roxie was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Ralph Metz; one brother, Francis Stephens; and six sisters, Olive Norris, Helen Conway, Ruth Woods, Martha Daughtery, Annabel Gentry and Dorothy Wise.

Friends may visit, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. At 1:00pm, Reverend Don Maxson will officiate and the North United Methodist Church Choir will sing.

Burial will follow at Ravenswood Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at roush94@yahoo.com or on Roush Funeral Home’s Facebook page.