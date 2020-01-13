Hazel Eileen Matics, 88, of Ravenswood, went to a promised reunion in Heaven on January 11, 2020, at Ravenswood Village Rest Home, after a long illness. She was born September 3, 1931, in Shepherdstown, WV, youngest daughter of the late Reed F. and Hazel Chambers Myers.

She was a 1949 graduate of Ravenswood High School and a 1954 graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown, with degrees in Physical Education and English, where she was a member of Orchesis Dance Ensemble and held a teaching fellowship from 1954-1955. She was employed as an educator in Jackson County Schools, teaching some 28 total years at Ravenswood Middle School, Ripley High School and Ravenswood High School, where she taught Girls’ Physical Education, English and Heath until her retirement in 1983. She often said her greatest joy during her teaching career was creating the Girls Athletic Association (GAA) at Ravenswood High School and their annual gymnastics shows for the community. She also sponsored cheerleaders (RpHS), the Ravettes pompom squad (RvHS) and coached RvHS girls’ club basketball

She loved gardening, music, camping and fishing on the Elk River and was a dedicated Red Devils and WVU sports fan. She had a thankful, dedicated and committed Christian life, supporting her preacher-husband (Rev. William “Bill” Matics) in the foundation of the Independent United Brethren (IUB)Church of Ravenswood, where she took great joy in directing the Church Choir and its annual Christmas musical. Her greatest joy and blessing were her five sons, their wives, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son William Bret Matics; her parents, father and mother-in-law Guy and Cleta Matics; brothers-in-law Walt Damron and Ed Matics; nieces Debbie Damron Randall and Dee Ann Damron; and great-granddaughter Ryann Everly Fisher.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, retired Rev. William “Bill” Matics; sons, Greg (Bev) of Cottageville, and Drake (Kathy), Rev. Matt (Belinda) and Chad (Kristina), all of Ravenswood; grandchildren, Kasey (Kelby) Gray of Ravenswood, Scotti (Wes) Foltz of Morgantown, Bret Matics of Ravenswood, Josh (Ashley) Matics of Waukee, Iowa, Sierra (Jacob) Fisher of Ravenswood, Dr. Travis Matics of Chicago, IL, Kayla (Ryan) Bargerstock of Ravenswood, Sean Matics of Ravenswood, and Jordan Matics of Ravenswood; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Grayson, Kerrigan and Piper Gray of Ravenswood, Nora and Katy Foltz of Morgantown, Brooklyn Matics of Waukee, Iowa, Jaxon, Dylan and Kori Fisher of Ravenswood and Elijah Bargerstock of Ravenswood with the 12th (Josh and Ashley) due in March; sister, Susan Damron of Columbus, OH; brother-in-law Bob (Wanda) Matics of Williamstown; nephews, Drew (Martha) and Dwight Damron, and niece, Dawn Damron, all of Columbus, OH; other nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and families; numerous cousins; and her IUB church family.

Visitation is set for Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Funeral services are set for Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Independent United Brethren Church of Ravenswood with the Rev. Anton Hager officiating. Burial will follow in the Ravenswood Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed on Roush Funeral Home’s Facebook page or roush94@yahoo.com. The obituary may be viewed at www.roushfuneralhome.net