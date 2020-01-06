Lester Richard “Dick” Smith, 82, of Cottageville, WV, passed away January 2, 2020 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, following a short illness.

He was born September 29, 1937, in Carson City, MI, a son of the late Lester Herman and June Cleo (Tharp) Smith. His brother, Charles R. Smith and his grandson, Lars Christopher Smith also preceded him in death.

He was an honorably discharged United States Army veteran serving in Germany. He moved to West Virginia in 1966 with Dickirson Davis and retired from Dickirson Corporation. He was a member of the Ripley Lodge #16 AF&AM and a long time member and trustee of the American Sternwheel Association.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Melody Smith; son, Chris Richard Smith and his wife Tracey of TX; grand daughter, Meghan Don Parsons and Aaron; three great-grandchildren, Carter and Cameron Crihfield, Dominic McVay; brother, Thomas A. Smith and his wife Suellen.

There will be no public services at this time. A private service will be held at a later date in Liverpool Cemetery, Liverpool, WV

Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.