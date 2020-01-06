Bonnie Sue Jenkins (Simons), 60, of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, MD formerly of Elizabeth, WV passed away on December 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with Dementia.

She was born December 9, 1959 in Sandyville, WV to Charles and Clara Simons. She was preceded in death by her mother Clara Ann Simons.

She was a graduate of Ripley High School and was very active in the FFA organization. She served in the US Army. She worked various jobs, was a homemaker and loved the country life. She loved taking care of family members.

She is survived by her father Charles (Debbie) Simons. She is also survived by three sons, Nathan (Vanitha) Stapp, Kyle (Samarina) Stapp and Caleb (Bonnie) Smith. Grandchildren are Joshua, Ethan, Kaelan and Fiona.

She is also survived by her brother Michael (Tina) Simons and sisters Robin (Donald) Sturgill and Beverly Jeans, nieces and nephews Amnesty, Jessica, Donnie, Lori, Cortney and Clara.

There will be cremation and services at a later date with internment at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Sandyville, WV.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Joe’s Run Community Center, Alice Grady, 1973 Joe’s Run Road, Sandyville, WV 25275.