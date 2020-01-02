Mrs. Beth Ann Anderson, wife of Rondal (Ron) Anderson, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29, 2019 following a short illness.

Born on May 23, 1967 in Beckley, she is the daughter of the late Omer Charles Basham and Peggy Faye Basham whom resides in Summersville.

Beth graduated from Liberty University in 1989 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Biology. She furthered her education by obtaining a Nursing Degree from Bluefield Technical College and was a Registered Nurse for 25 years. At the time of her death she was employed at the Summersville Regional Medical Center. She was a member of the Summersville Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband Ron, she is survived by a son, Andrew of Summersville; a step-daughter, Tina Benson and step-son Ron Anderson Jr. both of Jackson County; four step-granddaughters and two step- grandsons. She leaves to cherish her memory a brother, Ricky McCutcheon of Summersville and two sisters, Susan Heatherly (Eddie Smith) of Union S.C. and Pam Holcomb (Tom) of Summersville.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Lydia Lynnette Brown, a step-daughter, Tara Jo Anderson and a nephew, Matthew David Thomas.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Danna Gatewood of Summersville Baptist Church officiating the services. Burial will be in the Anderson Family Cemetery, Kenna WV per her wishes. Friends will be received from 10:00 am until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Special thanks to the staff at SRMC for their love and care during her illness.

