Howard Lee Beegle Sr., 82, of Ripley, WV, passed away December 29, 2019 at his home following a brief illness.

He was born July 17, 1937 in Ripley, a son of the late Charles W. “Bud” Beegle and Thelma (Merrill) Beegle. His wife Redith Lee Beegle; son, Herschel W. Beegle and his sister, Carolyn Crites preceded him in death.

He was retired from Century Aluminum of Ravenswood, WV, with 37 years of service. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local # 5668 Ravenswood. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on cars and was a Methodist by faith.

Survivors include his sons, Howard Lee Beegle Jr. and his wife Kay, Matthew D. Beegle and Heath M. Beegle and Aimee all of Ripley; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Allen of Ripley; brother, Donnie Yates of Parkersburg; sister, Freda Raines of Ripley; grandchildren, Jonathan G. Gump, Casey Beegle, Sharon Allen and Walter Eldon Beegle; great- grandchildren, Mackensie Gump and Sage Lynn Allen.

Service will be 1 p.m. ~ January 1, 2020 at the Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Dee Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in the Otterbein Cemetery, Evans, WV. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com