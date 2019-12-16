Rosemary Darnell

Rosemary Darnell, 83, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on December 9, 2019, at her home.

She was born on October 18, 1936, in Rock House, Kentucky, daughter of the late Carl and Helen Francis Reed.

Rosemary attended the Cedar Run United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a selfless, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved her family.

She is survived by her children, Elaine Tintle and her husband Art, and Natalie Darnell; grandchild, Tracy Northfield; 5 great granddaughters, Breanna, Samantha, Maya Madison and Sadie; and sister, Nancy Burford and her husband Joe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and sister, Phyllis.

The family would like to thank their friends and community for their kindness, help and prayers during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cedar Run United Methodist Church, 5135 Flatwoods Road, Ravenswood, WV 26164.

The family will have a memorial service at Roush Funeral Home at a later date.