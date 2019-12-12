Billie J. Bise, 80 of Leroy, WV, passed away Dec. 8, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late George D. and Dorothy Schreckengost, Sr.

She is survived by her husband Joe Bise; children Rebecca (Ted) Lucky, Mart Neptune, Marvin Neptune, Juanita Simonds, Shelby (Lee) Williams and Joey (Becky) Bise; grandchildren Jennifer (Marc) Duvernay, Sarah Neptune, Arika Moats, Michael Balis, Kelsie Lucky, Donavin Neptune, Collin Williams and Lila Bise and siblings George (Linda) Schreckengost, Jr., Mickie (Tom) Marshall, Sherry (Harvey) Flora and Jackie (Danny) Bise.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Betty Radcliff, an infant brother and a granddaughter Cynthia Lewis.

She was an avid collector of Coca Cola memorabilia, shot glasses from everywhere and loved Elvis Presley.

The family will receive family and friends Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 PM at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, with a memorial service beginning at 3 PM, officiated by Rev. Danny Schreckengost . Donations may be made in Billie Bise’s memory to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.