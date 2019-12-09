Roberta Faye “Bobbie” Henderson Hartley, 73, of Ripley, WV, passed away on December 7, 2019, at her home due to the degenerative effects of vascular dementia.

She was born on December 17, 1945, in Spokane, Washington, daughter of the late James Parker and Julia Fern Fanning Henderson.

Bobbie was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Ripley. She was a graduate of Ravenswood High School, class of 64. She belonged to a core group of graduates who looked forward to their meetings and fellowship still today. She received a BS Degree in elementary education in 1968 from Marshall University.

Bobbie is survived by her husband of 50 plus years, Robert “Bo” Hartley; children, Rodd Hartley and his wife Ann, Scott Hartley, and Megan Hartley; and 6 grandchildren, Makenzie, Addison, Ayden, Emmarae, Autumn and Summer.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with Reverend Dr. Ford Price officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery.

Friends will be received by family on Wednesday, December 11, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Epworth United Methodist Church in Ripley, and 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 299 N. Church Street, Ripley, WV 25271, or Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.