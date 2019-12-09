Drema June Holstine, 77, of Evans and formerly of Campbells Creek passed away December 7, 2019 at CAMC General Division following a short illness.

She was a retired cook for Kanawha County Schools and a resident of Jackson County for the past 20 years.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 55 years, Eldon Holstine; parents, George Lee and Maggie Mae Legg Jarrett; and sister, Lorena Carr.

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Vernon and Stephanie Holstine of Charleston, Paul and Wendy Holstine of Ripley; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Gale Donelson of Kenna; brother, Ed Jarrett of Charleston; sisters, Anne Summers of Charleston and Betty Griffith of Calabash, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Megan (Hemant), Caleb (Staci), Carlee, Maggie, Grace and Jack.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastors Jeff Keffer and Larry Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11th at the funeral home.

