Dorsel Ray Adkins, 67, of Cottageville, WV, and Interlachen, FL, departed this life December 7, 2019, at his Cottageville home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born February 5, 1952, in Jolo, WV, the son of the late Leslie and Mary (Roman) Adkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Velma (Kerwood) Sayre and several aunts and uncles.

After moving to Jackson and Mason Counties, Dorsel attended Cottageville Elementary School and graduated from Wahama High School with the class of 1971. He married Janice (Sayre) Adkins on January 29, 1971, and they were blessed with one son, Dorsel Ray Adkins, II. Dorsel was very proud of his son and often told people what a good son and father he was.

He retired from Ohio Valley Electric Corporation, Kyger Creek Plant at Cheshire, OH, and he enjoyed getting together with his work friends for their breakfasts. He was a member of Cotttageville Lodge #54 AF & AM, Nemesis Temple Shrine, Parkersburg, Valley of Parkersburg Scottish Rite, Calvary Commandery #3 Knights Templar, Parkersburg, Jerusalem Chapter #3, Royal Arch Masons, Parkersburg. He was also a member of Cottageville Chapter #16 Order of Eastern Star where he served as Worthy Patron for 15 years and was Past Grand Chaplain of the WV Grand Chapter of Eastern Star and a Grand Representative to Idaho.

In addition to his wife, Janice and son, Dorsel, II, he is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Carisa; grandsons, Isaiah and Cayden, all of whom he loved with his whole heart; brothers, Larry Adkins (Sandy) of Ripley and Stanley Adkins (Ruth) of Mount Alto; sisters, Janice Miller (Scottie) of Kenna and Linda Sue Knopp (David) of Mount Alto.

He is also survived by his father-in-law, the Rev. Gerald Sayre of Cottageville; brothers-in-law, the Rev. Curtis Sayre (Sue) of Soddy Daisy, TN and Norman Sayre (Angie) of Point Pleasant; sisters-in-law, Sharon Shockley (Walter) of Pittsburgh, PA and Gloria Burdette (Keith) of Cottageville.

Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with the Rev. Charles Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville, WV, with Masonic rites by Cottageville Lodge #54, AF & AM. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home with an Eastern Star service at 8 p.m. by Cottageville Chapter #16 Order of Eastern Star

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Calvary United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 205 Court Street, Ripley, WV 25271.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to HospiceCare for assisting them to fulfill Dorsel’s wishes of coming home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com