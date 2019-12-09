Donna Lee Shattuck Travison, 69 of Ripley, passed away December 3, 2019 at Charleston Memorial Hospital following a long illness.

She was born June 3, 1950 in Brockton, MA, a daughter of the late Harold and Barbara Shattuck Belcher. She was an LPN and also worked as a Day Care Worker. She loved children.

She is survived by her siblings, Claudia Shadrick of Junction City, OR, David Mwery of Utah, Kenneth Belcher of Broxton MA, Michael Belcher of Clay County, WV, Dennis Belcher of Easton, MA and Shelby Cunningham of Brocton, MA; a dear friend, Georgia Moore of Ripley and seven Nieces and 12 nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine McClain.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. A time of visitation will be from 2 pm until the time of Service on Saturday at the funeral home.

