Debra Kay Goodson, 62, of Leroy passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 24, 1956 at Charleston a daughter of Martha Francis Holley Bolyard and the late Bobby Lee Durst. She will be remembered as a selfless, caring, and nurturing lady who had a love for her Lord and family. She loved to be outside gardening and going to the beach, which was her happy place. She also enjoyed shopping and decorating, especially for Christmas, which was her favorite time of the year.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years Robert E. Goodson Jr.; children Brittany Moon (Joshua), Holli Crosier, and Rob Goodson (Brenna); mother, Martha Bolyard; brother Randy Durst; grandchildren Addison, Garett, Caleb, Carter, Macin, Hayden, Ellie, Hudson, Halle, and Marnie. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many extended family members

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be on the family property at a later date. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com