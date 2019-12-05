Lawrence Elbert Haugh, 90, formerly of Woodbine and later of Evans, WV, died at his most recent home in Easton, MD, December 1, 2019, surrounded by his closest family.

He was born January 29, 1929, the son of William R. and Ethel Haugh.

Mr. Haugh was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Mt. Airy, Calvary United Methodist Church in Ripley, WV and Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, MD. He was an avid volunteer for those churches and, with a lifetime of craftsmanship experience, performed countless good deeds for the people of his communities. He also enjoyed travel and outdoor activities and engaged in all of them until the last years of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marian S. Haugh, and his children, Jeffrey S. Haugh of Westminster, MD, and Pamela M. Hughes of Shell Knob, MO, and their respective spouses, Debra K. Haugh and Paul Hughes. He is also survived by his older brother, Francis Haugh of Baltimore and younger brother Kenneth Haugh of Woodbine. He is also survived by sister-in-law and devoted caregiver in his later years, Lois Magee of Easton. He had three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his brother William R. (Howard) Haugh Jr., a Woodbine resident and fellow Korea veteran.

The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10-noon at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School). The funeral service will be held immediately after on the same day, Saturday, December 7, at noon.

Interment will follow at the Morgan Chapel Cemetery, followed by a light lunch for all guests at Mt. Olive Methodist Church hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mr. Haugh’s name be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.