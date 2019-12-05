Julia “Judy” Hicks Fetty, 85 of Ripley, passed away on December 3, 2019 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, following a long illness.

She was born October 24, 1934 in Spencer, a daughter of the late Bryan and Mary Alice Nicholson Hicks. She and her late Husband, George Fetty, owned and operated the Fetty Tire Shop in Ripley for many years. Judy enjoyed word and jigsaw puzzle and taking a drive. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything.

She is survived by daughters, Linda (Cecil) Hill of Mt. Alto and Mary K. “Kathie” (Jim) Starcher of Mt. Alto; daughter-in-law, Linda Fetty of Sandyville; brother John Hicks of Spencer; sister Margaret (Homer) Hensley of Speed; grandchildren Scott (Auvielle) Hill, Stacy (Camden Lee III) Anderson and Allison (fiancée Mason Westmoreland) Fetty; great grandchildren, Jaylen Marie Rollyson-Hill, Easton Lee Anderson and Koalson Lane Anderson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband of 49 years, George, she was preceded in death by son, Jack Fetty; brothers Bryan Eddie Hicks and Virgil Hicks and his wife Ruby and sister Twila Leake along with three nieces and one nephew.

Funeral Service will be 2:30 pm

Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Doug Eades officiating. Burial will be in the Hicks Cemetery, Spencer. Friends may call from 11:30 am until the time of service on Saturday at the Funeral Home.

