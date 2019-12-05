Delton L. Williams, 65, of Wooster, OH passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home.

He was born February 12, 1954 at Ripley, WV a son of the late Russell and Dollie Anderson Williams. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 20 plus years and retired from Quality Castings in Orrville. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, music, playing cards, and collecting coins. But above all his family was always first to him.

He is survived by children Chad Mast of Ripley, Ashley Mast (Paul Moore) of Ravenswood, Corey Mast of Ravenswood, and Shane Mast of Wooster, OH; Brother Danny Williams; Sisters Ruth Hinkle, Doris Williams, Betty Balis, Joyce Myers, and Flo Corns; Grandchildren Peyton Mast, Jayden Moore, Jaylynn Moore, and Heaven Moore.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Williams.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial with Military Rites provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard will be in the Raines Cemetery, Kenna. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com