Marshall Wyatt Hinzman, 23 months, of Goldtown passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Saturday, November 30, 2019 from an ongoing medical condition since birth.

Marshall was born December 29, 2017 at CAMC Woman’s and Children’s Hospital to loving parents Dustin Hinzman and Rachel Lewis. Marshall will be remembered for his courageous and fighting spirit and never giving up no matter what circumstances stood in his way.

In addition to his parents Dustin and Rachel he is survived by twin brother, Maverick Lane Hinzman and baby brother, Maxim Lewis Hinzman; Sister Mykenzie Faith Hinzman; Grandparents Jeff and Tammy Lewis and Julia and Nemo Boggess. Uncles Brandon Lewis (Tiara), Gage Boggess, and Chase Boggess; Aunts Ashley Ratliff (John), Cassie Boggess, and Zoey Boggess. He is also survived by cousins Gavin Hamon, Greyson Ratliff, Atarah Lewis, and Charley Lewis.

A service to celebrate Marshall’s life will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Herman Robinson officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Graveside committal will be in the Grasslick Cemetery on Thursday, December 5th at 1 p.m. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.