Curtis Arley (Jay) Harris, age 87, passed away December 1, 2019.

Curtis Arley Harris was born at Valley Grove, WV on August 24, 1932 to the late Curtis Thornburg Harris and Carrie White Harris.

Curtis graduated in 1951 from Triadelphia High School in Wheeling, WV. He worked at Scott Lumber Co. in Elm Grove, WV until called to serve in the US Army in February 1953. Curtis was stationed at Fort Knox, KY for basic training. While stationed in Korea for 18 months he received a Citation from Headquarters 7th Division US Army for meritorious service during the period from May 15, 1954 to December 31, 1954. During this period Sergeant Harris performed his duties as Chef Warehouse Accountant in the Division Post Exchange in an exemplary manner.

After discharge from the Army in February 1955, Curtis enrolled at West Virginia University in the School of Forestry. He then took a position as Conservation Officer (formally known as Game Warden) with the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

Curtis’ first assignment was to Logan County for 18 months. He moved to Jackson County in 1959 where he served until his retirement in 1988.

After retirement, Curtis was not a person to be idle. He began doing odd jobs for friends and especially the elderly. He got so busy and the need was there, that he got his contractor’s license and founded Harris Repair and Remodeling.

After retiring his business, he had the time to pursue his love of woodworking which began in high school. Curtis started with a table saw and wood lathe and kept adding woodworking machines and tools. He attended local craft shows and enjoyed seeing friends there. He actually gave away more items than he sold. His handmade bowls and other items are enjoyed by many in the US and worldwide.

Curtis was a faithful member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Ravenswood and also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth (Betty) White Harris, daughter Beth (Sheldon) Lu, son David Curtis Harris (fiancé Nanette Van Sickle), granddaughters Natalie Elaine Lu and Isabella Grace Lu, grandson DeWayne Curtis Harris, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Curtis was preceded in death by four brothers: Jerry Lee, Samuel Robert, Harry Malcolm, and Larry Richard and sister, Suzanne Harris Hewitt of the Wheeling area.

Curtis was an example of what a son, husband, father, grandfather and friend should be.

In lieu of flowers, kindly remember the St. Matthew Catholic Church Building Fund of any charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends at Roush Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 4th from 5-8pm, with a Rosary Service at 8pm.

The Funeral Mass will be Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at 11am at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Ravenswood Cemetery with full Military Graveside Rites, provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard.

