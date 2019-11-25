Donald Edwin Balser, 82, of Silverton, WV passed away November 17, 2019, in Ravenswood Village, Ravenswood, WV, following an extended illness.

He was born September 16, 1937 in Sandyville, WV a son of the late, Henry Denzel and Nina Mae (Benson) Balser.

He was a United States Army veteran. He was a retired self-employed carpenter and brick mason. He was a member of the Faith Bible Church, Ravenswood, WV and enjoyed music and reading.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Survivors include his children, Donald E. Balser II of Columbus, OH; daughter, Donna Marie Balser-Smith (Gary) of Macon, GA; grandchildren, Christopher Allen Balser and Justin Lee Balser.

No memorial services will be included in arrangements.

Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV.