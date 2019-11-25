Charles J. Westfall, 82, also known as the “Candy Man,” of Aplin Ridge, Gandeeville, WV, surrounded by loved ones went to sleep in Christ until the Trumpet of the Lord shall sound on November 22, 2019.

He was a hard worker and will always be known as a man who loved and took care of his family. He was a Press Supervisor for Norris Industries in Spencer for several years and loved going to his little church, The Aplin Methodist Church, every Sunday as he was able. He served the Aplin Methodist Church for many years as the Superintendent.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ina K. (Rhodes) Westfall; daughter Mamie K. Beckner and her husband Delbert of Cincinnati; son Charles W. ‘Chuck” Westfall of Aplin Ridge; granddaughters Amanda R. Brett). Pensinger of Cincinnati and Brittany M. (Michael) Thomas of Gandeeville; four great grandchildren, Colton, Ellie and Grayson Pensinger and Alexis Thomas; brothers George “Bob” (Frances Westfall of Pt. Pleasant and Gerald ‘Jack” (Debbie) Westfall of Canton, OH; sister Reva of Spencer along with several nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Bailey and Clara Winter Westfall and a sister Mary Rhodes.

